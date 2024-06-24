109°F
Nation and World

Officials: Suspected Houthi attack targets vessel further away than most attacks

The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea on Wed ...
The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
More Stories
Rachel Goldberg, center, mother of American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, along with other fami ...
Video of Israelis being taken captive on Oct. 7 is released by hostages’ families
Monica Ledesma and James Hall, both 35, were found dead in Angel Falls in Yosemite. (GoFundMe/TNS)
Couple found dead in water outside Yosemite: ‘James died a hero’
Hanan Balkhy, the head of the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean region, speaks ...
WHO official: US-built pier in Gaza not sufficient in delivering aid to Palestinians
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in the Kirya m ...
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
June 24, 2024 - 1:18 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A possible attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists on Monday targeted a ship further away from nearly all of the previous assaults they’ve launched in the Gulf of Aden, officials said, potentially part of a widening escalation by the group.

The attack comes as the U.S. has sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower home after an eight-month deployment in which it led the American response to the Houthi assaults.

Those attacks have reduced shipping drastically through the route crucial to Asian, Middle East and European markets in a campaign the Houthis say will continue as long as the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip rages on.

The attack happened Monday morning in the Gulf of Aden some 280 miles southeast of Nishtun, a town in the far reaches of Yemen that’s close to the border with Oman, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center.

That region has long been held by forces allied to Yemen’s exiled government, which has battled the Houthis since the terrorists took the capital, Sanaa, back in 2014.

The attack was just off to the northeast of Yemen’s Socotra Island, also held by allies of the exiled government.

“The master of a merchant vessel reports an explosion in close proximity to the vessel,” the UKMTO said. “The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.”

The attack happened near the outer reaches of the Gulf of Aden where it becomes the Arabian Sea and then ultimately the Indian Ocean. Of the more than 60 attacks launched by the Houthis since November that specifically targeted vessels, this would be one of the furthest.

In May, a Portuguese-flagged container ship came under attack by a drone in the far reaches of the Arabian Sea in an attack claimed by the Houthis. However, the distance at which it was struck led experts to question whether Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor, could have launched the attack. The Houthis have claimed attacks later assessed to have been conducted by Iran, including the 2019 attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil fields that temporarily halved the kingdom’s energy production.

The Houthis have made a series of claims they’ve targeted vessels at even greater distances, even though there’s been no independent confirmation of any of those attacks actually taking place.

The terrorists have fired off other missiles and drones in their campaign that has killed a total of four sailors. They have seized one vessel and sunk two since November. A U.S.-led airstrike campaign has targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes on May 30 killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, the terrorists say.

The Houthis have maintained that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the Israel-Hamas war — including those bound for Iran.

THE LATEST
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in the Kirya m ...
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza
By Tia Goldenberg and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Netanyahu’s comments stood in sharp contrast to the outlines of the deal detailed late last month by President Joe Biden, who framed the plan as an Israeli one.

(Getty Images)
Los Angeles’ Eastside shaken by 3rd earthquake in a month
Rong-Gong Lin II Los Angeles Times

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck underneath the Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno on Monday morning, causing weak shaking throughout the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley.

Students on the UC Santa Barbara campus in Santa Barbara, California, Nov. 9, 2021. (Al Seib/Lo ...
Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Santa Barbara
By Melody Petersen Los Angeles Times

Dozens of officers removed encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from UC Santa Barbara Sunday morning, according to videos and social media posts by the protest group.

