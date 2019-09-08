94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Ohio driver shot by police said in 911 call he’d kill everyone

The Associated Press
September 8, 2019 - 10:15 am
 

VAN WERT, Ohio — Authorities say a man shot and killed by Ohio sheriff’s deputies after threatening to kill people with a stolen semitrailer cab repeatedly said in 911 calls he wouldn’t pull over.

A dozen 911 calls from the two-hour chase Tuesday in western Ohio with 46-year-old Terry Pierce Jr. of Spencerville were released Friday to The Lima News.

Pierce during the calls told police he was going to kill everyone in his way and threatened to hit a school bus. He also said he was tired of life and would force police to shoot him.

Pierce hit a state highway patrol cruiser at an exit ramp after falsely promising to pull over.

Deputies fatally shot Pierce after he drove the wrong way on a highway toward oncoming traffic.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pope Francis reads his message during a prayer for workers at the Mahatzana work yard, Madagasc ...
Pope in Madagascar insists: ‘Poverty is not inevitable’
By Nicole Winfield and Trisha Thomas The Associated Press

The project is the brainchild of an Argentine priest who was so overwhelmed by the abject poverty of Madagascar that he set about creating ways for the poor to earn a living.

Migrants on a blue rubber boat wait to be rescued some 14 nautical miles from the coast of Liby ...
Charity boat rescues 50 African migrants in sea off Libya
By Renata Brito The Associated Press

ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING — Humanitarian groups SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders rescued 50 migrants on Sunday from a rubber dinghy off Libya’s coast and brought them aboard their charity ship, Ocean Viking.

Janine Mazur, center, listens to speeches during an event to honor Polish people who saved Jews ...
Poles who saved Jews during Holocaust honored in Warsaw
By Vanessa Gera The Associated Press

All of the rescuers have been recognized as Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum and memorial.

In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Ashlyn Gonzales, right, and her longtime partner Emanuel Rivera cle ...
Housing aid for Puerto Rican evacuees close to running out
By Chris Ehrmann The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. — In the months after Hurricane Maria destroyed her home in Puerto Rico, Ashley Gonzales moved to Connecticut, where federal and state aid helped her and her longtime partner avoid homelessness.

In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Cen ...
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
By Meg Kinnard The Associated Press

Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshotRepublican challenge to President Donald Trump, saying Sunday that he aims to put his Appalachian trail travails behindhim for good as he tries to navigate a path to the presidency.