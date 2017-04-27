Ohio man accused of trapping woman in pit held on $1M bail

Neighbors shocked after missing Blanchester, Ohio woman rescued from pit under shed (WCPO-Cincinnati,OH/Inform)

A shed stands in a backyard where police say a man with mental health problems kidnapped a neighbor and kept her trapped in a small grave-like pit in the shed Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Blanchester, Ohio. John Minchillo/AP

Dennis Dunn was arrested Wednesday, April 26, 2017, on a charge of kidnapping. Clinton County Sheriff's Office via AP

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of kidnapping a neighbor and keeping her trapped in a small pit has been ordered held on $1 million bond.

A municipal court judge in Wilmington set bond Thursday for 45-year-old Dennis Dunn, who participated via video from jail.

A public defender was appointed to represent Dunn, who was arrested Wednesday when police found the woman after receiving calls about cries from a shed behind Dunn’s home in Blanchester, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

Police found the woman in a pit inside the shed about two hours after she was reported missing. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Dunn couldn’t be reached for comment in jail. A message seeking comment on his behalf was left at the public defender’s office.