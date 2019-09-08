Ohio man calls police demanding they return ‘stolen’ pot

While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they “stole” from him.

WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it’s legal to possess 100 grams of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams.

Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: “People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze.”

Sharonville police said they “don’t make the rules” but must uphold them.