81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Ohio man dies after being hit in chest with fireworks in front of children

The Associated Press
July 5, 2019 - 6:43 am
 

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say an Ohio man shooting off fireworks in his yard has died after a mortar exploded in his chest.

Witnesses told media outlets in Toledo that several children witnessed the accident Tuesday.

Authorities say 61-year-old Floyd Temple died at the scene.

They say he had been putting on a fireworks display for the neighborhood and that one of the mortars tipped over and hit him in the chest.

Toledo police say they had been called to the neighborhood about someone shooting off fireworks, but firefighters already were there and had pronounced Temple dead when they arrived.

It’s illegal to set off fireworks in Ohio.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image taken from video provided by Ben Hood, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire, ...
Friday 5.4 aftershock follows Southern California 6.4 earthquake
By John Antczak and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on the July 4th holiday, rattling nerves and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets local residents wh ...
Biden says it would be ‘great’ to have a female vice president
The Associated Press

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice president, but he won’t say whether he’d pick Sen. Kamala Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.

(Getty Images)
Robust 224,000 jobs added in June; Fed rate cut uncertain
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

U.S. employers sharply stepped up their hiring in June, adding a robust 224,000 jobs, an indication of the economy’s durability after more than a decade of expansion.

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Angelina Khachaturyan attends hearings in a co ...
Outrage in Russia as abused teen sisters charged with murder of dad
By Nataliya Vasilyeva The Associated Press

One evening last summer, Mikhail Khachaturyan decided that his living room wasn’t tidy enough, so he summoned his three teenage daughters one by one and doused each with pepper spray. Now they are charged with murder.

Bourbon mixes with water in the Kentucky River, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, following an overnight ...
Fire destroys Jim Beam warehouse, bourbon flows into river
By Bruce Schreiner The Associated Press

A fire destroyed a massive Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of aging bourbon in Kentucky, and state officials worried that runoff whiskey seeping into nearby waterways would kill fish.

 
Earthquake rattles Las Vegas but no injuries or damage reported
By John Antczak and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks.

In this April 21, 2015, file photo, Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor sits in a courtroom in Lueneburg ...
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
The Associated Press

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, has died.