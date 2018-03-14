Nation and World

Ohio snowstorm causes massive 81-vehicle pileup on interstate

March 14, 2018 - 6:51 am
 

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.

The crashes left vehicles crunched, tipped over and scattered at odd angles across lanes of Interstate 71 on Tuesday evening. The mess blocked the highway for hours in Morrow County, roughly 40 miles northeast of Columbus.

The State Highway Patrol says the traffic involved included 11 commercial vehicles. At least one tractor-trailer ended up on its side.

State troopers didn’t immediately provide a full count of how many people were hurt, but said none of those injuries was considered life-threatening.

&nbsp7

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like