Ohio State Fair butter sculpture shows scenes from ‘A Christmas Story’

The butter sculpture at this year’s Ohio State Fair brings a bit of Christmas in July with a dairy display of key elements from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” which was partly filmed in Cleveland.

Ohio State Fair butter sculptures including this year's sculptures marking the 35th anniversary of the 1983 movie "A Christmas Story," such as the character Schwartz whose tongue becomes frozen to a flagpole and a "leg lamp," right, as well as the display's customary calf, left, in the Dairy Products Building at The Ohio Expo Center & State Fair in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, July 16, 2018. (American Dairy Association Mideast via AP)

Ohio State Fair butter sculpture depicting the character Ralphie in bunny suit pajamas from "A Christmas Story" in the Dairy Products Building at The Ohio Expo Center & State Fair in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, July 16, 2018. (American Dairy Association Mideast via AP)

Ohio State Fair butter sculptures including this year's sculptures marking the 35th anniversary of the 1983 movie "A Christmas Story," including the character Randy who "can't put my arms down" due to his bulky snowsuit, left, and the display's customary cow and calf, right, in the Dairy Products Building at The Ohio Expo Center & State Fair in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, July 16, 2018. (American Dairy Association Mideast via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The butter sculpture at this year’s Ohio State Fair brings a bit of Christmas in July with a dairy display of key elements from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” which was partly filmed in Cleveland.

In addition to the traditional butter cow and calf, the sculpture unveiled Tuesday includes the character Ralphie in his bunny suit, the classic leg lamp, and a holiday tree decorated with lights. The scene showing the licking of the frozen flagpole is there too, but this time the kid isn’t the only one with his tongue stuck. It appears the butter calf took the “triple-dog-dare,” too.

The American Dairy Association Mideast says sculptors spent more than 400 hours creating the refrigerated display out of more than a ton of butter.