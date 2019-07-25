99°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Ohio State Fair marks moon landing with butter astronauts

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 1:50 pm
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The moon may be made of cheese, but these astronauts are made of butter.

The Ohio State Fair is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with life-size butter sculptures of Neil Armstrong and his fellow astronauts.

Gov. Mike DeWine opened the 166th edition of the fair Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the Republican governor toured the fairgrounds and stopped by this year’s annual butter display.

The display features a life-size sculpture of Wapakoneta native Armstrong saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface as he stands beside a lunar module.

The display also includes the Apollo 11 emblem and life-size sculptures of Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins sitting beside the traditional butter cow and calf.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 23, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Stu ...
Eagle with golf clubs? Presidential seal altered at Trump speech
The Associated Press

The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.