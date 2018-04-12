Ohio teen trapped in van: ‘Tell my mom I love her if I die’

A teenage boy trapped inside a minivan in a parking lot near the southwest Ohio school he attended told a 911 dispatcher he “probably didn’t have much time left” and asked to “tell my mom I love her if I die.”

Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of 16-year-old Kyle Plush at Seven Hills School. The Hamilton County coroner says Plush died of asphyxia due to “chest compression” and that it appears to be an accident.

Plush, a sophomore at the school, first called 911 at 3:16 p.m. to say he was in the parking lot and was in “desperate need of help.” Police say officers and a deputy sheriff searched but didn’t find the minivan.

The teen was found by a family member around six hours later.