Ohio zoo volunteer’s thumb detached during orangutan encounter

(Getty Images)

TOLEDO, Ohio — A zoo in Ohio says one of its orangutans reached through a barrier, grabbed a volunteer’s thumb and bit down on her forearm.

The Toledo zoo says the volunteer’s thumb became detached during the encounter. The zoo says the injuries were not life-threatening and that the volunteer was treated at a hospital.

Zoo officials tell The Blade that what happened isn’t the orangutan’s fault.

The incident took place Saturday in an area not accessible to visitors while the orangutans were being fed.

Zoo officials say all its great apes attempt to sneak their fingers through to grab things and that it’s a known behavior staff must watch for while they’re near the enclosure.