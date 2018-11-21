Oklahoma dog could be euthanized after attacking elementary students

Animal welfare authorities say a dog that attacked a dozen students at an Oklahoma City elementary school could be euthanized over the weekend.

Officials said Wednesday they’re seeking the owner of the pit bull mix that attacked students on the Fillmore Elementary School playground. Jon Gary with Animal Welfare says the dog is about a year old, has no tag and is not microchipped, but is likely not a stray.

State law requires that the dog be held for at least three business days. Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the dog could be euthanized Saturday and then tested for rabies.

About 28 third and fourth grade students were on the playground when the dog attacked Monday . Twelve children were taken local hospitals with superficial dog bites and other injuries.