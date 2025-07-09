99°F
Oldest restaurant in LA permanently closing after 117 years

Cole’s French Dip is seen in this photo. (AMG-Parade)
Richard Chachowski AMG-Parade
July 9, 2025 - 9:26 am
 

Cole’s French Dip has many several different claims to fame. Originally opening its doors to the public in 1908, it has the distinction of being one of the oldest restaurants in the City of Angels (not to mention one of its best).

If that weren’t prestigious enough, Cole’s also has the unique claim to fame of being the alleged creator of the iconic French dip sandwich, forever changing the way we collectively consume roast beef sandwiches across the globe.

Sadly, in spite of its iconic status the world over, Cole’s has officially confirmed that its iconic LA restaurant will permanently close on August 3, 2025.

The news unsurprisingly has devastated longtime fans of Cole’s famous French dip sandwiches, especially given the restaurant’s unique connection to Los Angeles’ culinary landscape.

According to Eater, the decision to close Cole’s came from a “litany of reasons,” ranging from the resonating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising labor costs to the 2023 writers and actors strikes.

“Many historical independent restaurants are struggling under the weight of these issues and have already closed, while those remaining are fighting to survive,” Cole’s owner, Cedd Moses, told Eater.

Founded by its namesake Harry Cole in the early 20th century, Cole’s quickly became a successful dining institution in Los Angeles’ Downtown district, thanks in large part to its delicious menu offerings and convenient location within LA’s Pacific Electric Building.

Within the first few years of its foundation, house chef Jack Garlinghouse reportedly dipped some of the restaurant’s bread into Au Jus, apparently to help soften the bread for diners with weak gums. “Thus, he originates the French Dip sandwich,” Cole’s website reads, “a universally beloved Los Angeles culinary invention.”

In his statement to Eater, Moses went out of his way to thank Cole’s loyal customers and staff for making the restaurant one of the foremost eateries in Los Angeles.

“We have cherished our time serving the Downtown community, and will continue to craft great drinks and our renowned French dip sandwiches until we shutter,” Moses said. “We care deeply about our family of staff and are immensely grateful for our amazing guests who have supported Cole’s over the years.”

“We invite you to come in and see us this month before our departure, to laugh, to cry, to raise glasses, to eat, and to say your goodbyes right alongside us,” Cole’s owner ended by saying.

