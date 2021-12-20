54°F
Omicron now accounts for 73% of US COVID-19 cases

By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 - 3:22 pm
 
Travelers wait for a shuttle but to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Ange ...
Travelers wait for a shuttle but to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 ...
City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Becky Gonzalez, left, and her long time friend, Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient ...
Becky Gonzalez, left, and her long time friend, Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient, put their palms together after they shared some encouraging words at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW YORK — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73 percent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

In much of the country, omicron’s prevalence is even higher. It’s responsible for an estimated 90 percent of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5 percent of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.

“These numbers are stark, but they’re not surprising,” she said.

Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.

Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”

Adalja said he was not surprised by the CDC data showing omicron overtaking delta in the U.S., given what was seen in South Africa, the U.K. and Denmark. He predicted spread over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by delta.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said other countries had seen omicron’s fast growth, but the U.S. data showed “a remarkable jump in such a short time.”

Topol also said it’s unclear how much milder omicron really is compared with other variants.

“That’s the big uncertainty now,” Topol said. “We have to count on it being a lot of hospitalizations and a lot severe disease from omicron.”

CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.

In the week that ended Dec. 11, omicron’s share of new infections in the U.S. increased to 2.9 percent from 0.4 percent the week before, the CDC previously reported.

But CDC on Tuesday said they are revising some of the earlier numbers, after analyzing more specimens. The new numbers indicate that about 13 percent of the infections the week of Dec. 11 were omicron, and not 3 percent, CDC officials said.

Though there remain a lot of new infections caused by the delta variant, “I anticipate that over time that delta will be crowded out by omicron,” Walensky said.

THE LATEST
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 2 ...
LA calls off New Year’s Eve celebration amid COVID surge
By Philip Marcelo and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The nation’s second-largest city called off its New Year’s Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon ...
New rules aim to stop rising extremism in US military
By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials are issuing detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities.

Flowers and tributes are seen outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, in the island stat ...
Children mourned after bouncy castle tragedy
The Associated Press

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

 
Omicron variant ‘just raging around the world,’ Fauci says
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC that “the real problem” for the hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

 
‘The hits just keep coming’ as US hospitals struggle
By Ed White The Associated Press

Hospitals are struggling to cope with staffer burnout amid a surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for omicron, which has been detected in 89 countries.

FILE - Paul Rudd attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Squ ...
SNL ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron
By The Associated Press

It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which usually tapes a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m., followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m.

