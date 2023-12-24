53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town

By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
December 24, 2023 - 11:57 am
 
A priest walks by the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Je ...
A priest walks by the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Bethlehem is having a subdued Christmas after officials in Jesus' traditional birthplace decided to forgo celebrations due to the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Catholic clergy walk in procession next to the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed t ...
Catholic clergy walk in procession next to the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Bethlehem is having a subdued Christmas after officials in Jesus' traditional birthplace decided to forgo celebrations due to the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A nativity scene decorated to honor the victims in Gaza is displayed in Manger Square, near the ...
A nativity scene decorated to honor the victims in Gaza is displayed in Manger Square, near the Nativity Church, which is traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Bethlehem is having a subdued Christmas after officials in Jesus' traditional birthplace decided to forgo celebrations due to the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Palestinian scouts hold signs in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip calling to end ...
Palestinian scouts hold signs in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip calling to end the Israel-Hamas war, near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Bethlehem is having a subdued Christmas after officials in Jesus' traditional birthplace decided to forgo celebrations due to the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
People visit the Grotto under the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birt ...
People visit the Grotto under the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Bethlehem is having a subdued Christmas after officials in Jesus' traditional birthplace decided to forgo celebrations due to the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

BETHLEHEM, West Bank — The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing, as were the throngs of foreign tourists and jubilant youth marching bands that gather in the West Bank town each year to mark the holiday. Dozens of Palestinian security forces patrolled the empty square.

“This year, without the Christmas tree and without lights, there’s just darkness,” said Brother John Vinh, a Franciscan monk from Vietnam who has lived in Jerusalem for six years.

Vinh said he always comes to Bethlehem to mark Christmas, but this year was especially sobering. He gazed at a nativity scene in Manger Square with a baby Jesus wrapped in a white shroud.

Barbed wire surrounded the scene, the grey rubble reflecting none of the joyous lights and bursts of color that normally fill the square during the Christmas season. Cold, rainy weather added to the grim mood.

The cancellation of Christmas festivities was a severe blow to the town’s economy. Tourism accounts for an estimated 70 percent of Bethlehem’s income — almost all of that during the Christmas season.

With many major airlines canceling flights to Israel, few foreigners are visiting. Local officials say over 70 hotels in Bethlehem were forced to close, leaving thousands of people unemployed.

Gift shops were slow to open on Christmas Eve, although a few did once the rain had stopped pouring down. There were few visitors, however.

Dr. Joseph Mugasa, a pediatrician, was one of the few international visitors. He said his tour group of 15 people from Tanzania was “determined” to come to the region despite the situation.

“I’ve been here several times, and it’s quite a unique Christmas, as usually there’s a lot of people and a lot of celebrations,” he said. “But you can’t celebrate while people are suffering, so we are sad for them and praying for peace.”

Some tried to find inspiration in the spirit of Christmas.

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, arriving from Jerusalem for the traditional procession to the Church of the Nativity, told the sparse crowd that Christmas was a “reason to hope” despite the war and violence.

The pared-down Christmas was in keeping with the original message of the holiday and illustrated the many ways the community is coming together, said Stephanie Saldaña, who is originally from San Antonio, Texas, and has lived in Jerusalem and Bethlehem for the past 15 years with her husband, a parish priest at the St Joseph Syriac Catholic Church.

“We feel Christmas as more real than ever, because we’re waiting for the prince of peace to come. We are waiting for a miracle to stop this war,” Saldaña said.

MOST READ
1
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
2
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
3
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
‘Supply as low as it gets’: Where is Las Vegas’ real estate industry going in 2024?
‘Supply as low as it gets’: Where is Las Vegas’ real estate industry going in 2024?
5
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A U.N peacekeeper vehicle passes next of a Christmas tree that set in Marjayoun square, a town ...
Christians in Lebanon’s tense border area prepare for subdued Christmas
By Mohammed Zaatari and Abby Sewell Associated Press

While in Beirut restaurants were packed and hundreds flocked to Christmas markets in the days leading up to the holiday, in the border towns houses were empty and businesses shuttered.

Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of Staff Sgt. Birhanu Kassie during his funeral a ...
Weekend of combat in Gaza kills 15 Israeli soldiers
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The military says 154 Israeli troops have been killed since the beginning of the ground offensive, which was sparked when Hamas-led terrorists stormed communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

This undated image provided by Fadi Sckak shows a family photo of Abedalla Sckak with his wife ...
Americans beg for help getting family out of Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Fadi Sckak has already lost his father to the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza. He wants to help his mother escape that fate.

Destroyed farms and buildings in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 22, ...
Israel military detains hundreds in Gaza campaign
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, calling it a long and private conversation.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Israel expands ground war against Hamas
By Najib Jobain and Sam Magdy The Associated Press

The air and ground campaign also continued in the north, even as Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas terrorists there.

More stories
Amid Israel-Hamas war, Jesus’ traditional birthplace gears up for a subdued Christmas
Amid Israel-Hamas war, Jesus’ traditional birthplace gears up for a subdued Christmas
Allies fight antisemitism during Hanukkah through Project Menorah
Allies fight antisemitism during Hanukkah through Project Menorah
Germany’s chancellor lights Hanukkah candle on menorah at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate
Germany’s chancellor lights Hanukkah candle on menorah at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate
Hamas, Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners under cease-fire
Hamas, Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners under cease-fire
Biden hosts Hanukkah ceremony at the White House amid antisemitism concerns
Biden hosts Hanukkah ceremony at the White House amid antisemitism concerns
EU official warns of security risk in Europe over Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war
EU official warns of security risk in Europe over Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war