One ticket in California captures $522M Mega Millions jackpot

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket has been sold in San Jose, California, the California Lottery said Tuesday night.

Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C., in 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

In a tweet, the lottery said the winning ticket, worth $522 million, was sold at Ernie’s Liquors on South White Road. Late Tuesday, the lottery said that was the only winning ticket in the multistate game.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

Original estimates pegged Tuesday’s drawing would be worth $493 million, but a spike in ticket sales pushed Tuesday’s prize to the fifth highest in the history of the game and the 11th highest lottery payout in U.S. history, according to multiple reports.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million. The odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime, according to the National Weather Service, are 1 in 14,600.

The previous drawing was held Friday and was worth $433 million. The last time someone won the jackpot was on May 4.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store, 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is the closest spot to buy lottery tickets, about 45 miles southwest of the valley.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.