Nation and World

Opossum breaks into Florida liquor store and gets drunk

The Associated Press
December 2, 2017 - 11:30 am
 

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — An opossum that apparently drank bourbon after breaking into a Florida liquor store sobered up at a wildlife rescue center and was released unharmed.

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge officials say the opossum was brought in by a Fort Walton Beach, Florida, police officer on Nov. 24. A liquor store employee found the animal next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon.

Refuge technician Michelle Pettis told the Panama City News Herald the female opossum appeared disoriented, was excessively salivating and was pale. The staff pumped the marsupial full of fluids and cared for her as she sobered up.

Pettis says the opossum did not appear to have a hangover.

The store owner says he never had an opossum break in before.

The animal was released on Thursday.

