Oregon approves paid family and medical leave

Pediatrician holding stethoscope and examining infant. (Getty Images)

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon will become the 8th state in the nation to offer paid family and medical leave.

Senators voted 21-6 Sunday to send the governor one of the most generous paid leave proposals in the nation. It offers all workers who make more than $1,000 a year 12 weeks paid leave for family or medical reasons.

It is the first paid leave plan to offer low-income workers 100% wage replacement.

Businesses and employees will be required to contribute to help fund the program. Small businesses are exempted from contributing.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk. Gov. Kate Brown has said she will sign.

Workers will start seeing benefits in 2023.