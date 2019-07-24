98°F
Nation and World

Oregon governor signs bill to keep guns from stalkers, abusers

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 - 1:33 pm
 

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon will close a loophole in state law that allowed domestic abusers to illegally hold on to their firearms.

Gov. Kate Brown signed a measure Tuesday that threatens further penalties to domestic abusers who refuse to turn over their firearms following a court order. It strengthens a 2015 law meant to keep guns from those with convictions for domestic violence or stalking. Legislators had heard complaints that abusers were still holding onto their weapons by skipping court hearings.

Democrats were only able to push through modest gun law changes this year despite a supermajority in the Legislature. A more sweeping gun reform package was cast aside as part of a deal to convince Senate Republicans to return from a walkout over education funding.

Brown and other high ranking Democrats say they plan to work on more expansive gun control measures in the future.

