79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Oregon public schools will be required to teach about the Holocaust

The Associated Press
May 28, 2019 - 2:26 pm
 

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon will require public schools to teach about the Holocaust under a measure sent to the governor.

Lawmakers unanimously voted Tuesday to add Holocaust instruction to the school curriculum starting in the 2019-2020 school year. Ten other states require some level of genocide education in schools.

A recent poll found that one in five American millennials surveyed were unfamiliar with the Holocaust.

Some say that those awareness gaps can have consequences. The Anti-Defamation League reports that anti-Semitic incidents at K-12 schools quadrupled from 2015 to 2017.

Rep. Janeen Sollman says the bill is in honor of Holocaust survivor Alter Wiener, who died last year after he was struck by a car.

Sollman says Wiener spoke publicly about his three years as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps and hoped that “by sharing his painful story over and over, history would not repeat itself.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood location. (Getty Images)
Planned Parenthood: Missouri’s last abortion clinic may shut
By Jim Salter The Associated Press

Missouri’s only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license, Planned Parenthood officials said Tuesday.

School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appears for a hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort La ...
Prosecutors want Parkland massacre suspect’s medical records
The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors told a judge they should have access to mental health and medical records of the former student charged with last year’s Florida school massacre.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at the May 6, 2018, Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event in ...
If abortion law holds, Netflix will ‘rethink’ Georgia shoots
The Associated Press

Though major studios have so far remained quiet on Georgia’s recently passed abortion law , Netflix on Tuesday said it will contest the legislation and “rethink our entire investment” in the state, should the law going into effect.

An Aug. 16, 2016, file photo shows two overweight women in New York. On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, ...
New US diabetes cases fall even as obesity rises
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

The number of new diabetes cases among U.S. adults keeps falling, even as obesity rates climb, and health officials aren’t sure why.