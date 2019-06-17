94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Oregon wildlife officials kill bear after people fed him, took selfies

The Associated Press
June 17, 2019 - 1:20 pm
 

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon wildlife officials have killed a young black bear that people have been feeding and taking photos with.

The Statesman Journal reports state wildlife biologists determined last week that the 100-pound (45-kilogram) male bear could not be relocated because it had grown accustomed to people.

Wildlife biologists found the bear eating trail mix and other snacks left for him near Henry Hagg Lake west of Portland.

Wildlife biologist Kurt License says the bear was too habituated to people, so it posed a risk to human safety.

Rick Swart of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a habituated bear is unlikely to stay away from people if it’s relocated.

Swart says people should never feed wild animals.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 27, 2019 file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the ...
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates
By David Klepper The Associated Press

New York eliminated the religious exemption to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren Thursday, as the nation’s worst measles outbreak in decades prompts states to reconsider giving parents ways to opt out of immunization rules.

In a July 4, 1967, file photo Kay Tobin Lahusen, right, and other demonstrators carry signs cal ...
50 years after Stonewall, LGBT rights a work in progress
By David Crary The Associated Press

The June 1969 uprising by young gays, lesbians and transgender people in New York City, clashing with police near the Stonewall Inn, was a vital catalyst in expanding LGBT activism nationwide and abroad.