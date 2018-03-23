Oregon woman arrested for putting Chihuahua in oven, police say

An Oregon woman has been charged with first-degree animal abuse after police say she killed a Chihuahua by cooking it in an oven.

The Daily Astorian reports a person close to 28-year-old Warrenton woman reported the incident Tuesday, and police arrested her at Columbia Memorial Hospital.

A police report says the woman has been involved in several recent disturbances that led to interactions with mental health professionals.

Police say the 7-year-old dog was alive when it was put in the oven Monday night.