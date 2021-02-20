47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Oregon’s power outages continue, national guard deployed

By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 - 10:18 pm
 
A large tree downed in a weekend ice storm sits atop power lines on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in ...
A large tree downed in a weekend ice storm sits atop power lines on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Lake Oswego, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday called on the Oregon National Guard to go door-to-door in areas hardest hit by last weekend’s ice storm as utility company crews worked around the clock to restore power to 60,000 residents who have been without electricity for a week.

The damage and dangerous conditions left behind by the storm — which came in three waves starting Feb. 12 — is the worst in the history of Portland General Electric, CEO Maria Pope said. Crews were not able to safely enter the worst-hit areas for 48 hours because trees laden down with hundreds of pounds of ice were falling constantly, the utility said.

Even now, progress is slow because of “widow-maker” branches and trees dangling high above downed power lines. Seventy-five timber crews are working alongside utility crews to remove the trees before work can begin on restoring the power grid.

About 36,000 people remained without power in Clackamas County, to the south of Portland, Oregon, and another 21,000 were in the dark in and around the state Capitol of Salem, about 45 miles south of Portland. Some residents in the worst-hit areas might not see power restored until early next week or possibly later, Pope said.

At least four people have died in Oregon and dozen more were sickened after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes as they tried to keep warm by bringing propane heaters and charcoal grills inside or running gas-fed generators indoors.

“This is by far the most destructive ice event in 40 years. That ice coated our wires and trees and thousands of pounds of ice did significant damage across our lines and poles and the trees in our service area,” said Larry Bekkedahl, the utility’s vice president of grid architecture, integration and systems operation.

Two hundred power poles arrived Thursday to replace dozens that snapped under ice and downed trees. Work crews from Montana and Nevada are also on site.

The worst damage was from Colton to north Marion County and between Salem and Oregon City. About 12,000 people in Salem itself remained without power Friday afternoon as well.

Clackamas County Chairperson Tootie Smith said the deployment of the National Guard was crucial because many elderly and medically fragile residents were unable to leave their homes to get to warming centers set up in her county.

“We need assistance from the state in order to make every effort to help residents without the basics to survive while we all get through this,” she said.

Crews have repaired 330 miles of power lines and “with every mile, we find additional damage,” said Bekkedahl.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
2
Survivor in drive-by shooting identifies murder suspect
Survivor in drive-by shooting identifies murder suspect
3
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
4
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
5
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Ramona and Arlington boys compete in a River Valley League d ...
California loosens rules for youth sports during COVID pandemic
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California public health officials on Friday loosened the rules for youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports to resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

 
Texas, Southern cities hit hard by water troubles after storms
By Adrian Sainz, Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado The Associated Press

Southern cities slammed by winter storms that l eft millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another: Busted water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures created shortages of clean drinking water.

 
NASA rover completes tricky Mars landing
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

A NASA rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on Thursday in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.

 
Water woes grow in Texas, some power restored
By Paul J. Weber and Jill Bleed The Associated Press

Power was restored to more homes and businesses Thursday in states hit by a deadly blast of winter that overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold this week.

 
US life expectancy drops 1 year during pandemic
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.

A resident poses by a large ice-covered tree along NE 24th Avenue, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Po ...
Snowstorm creates havoc for powerless-Oregonians
By Sara Cline and Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Nearly 150,000 customers remained without power Wednesday in and around Portland, Oregon, nearly a week after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest, taking out hundreds of miles of power lines as ice-laden trees toppled.