Organs of man killed by wave at North Carolina beach will help 55 people

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 - 1:29 pm
 

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — The family of a man killed in a freak beach accident says his organs are being donated to save the lives of dozens of people.

Lee Dingle’s parents told WSOC that his organs will be donated to 55 people in all.

Lee Dingle’s wife, Shannon Dingle, said on Twitter she had no doubt Lee Dingle would want his organs donated. She said the decision was difficult, but she “had an extra reason to say yes,” as donor tissue was used to reconstruct her knee ligaments in 2017.

Lee Dingle was killed while swimming off the North Carolina coast when a wave crashed into him, slamming his head into the sand and breaking his neck. Shannon Dingle said her husband was playing in the water with several of their six children.

