Orlando remembers Pulse nightclub massacre 1 year later

Barbara Poma, from left, owner of Pulse nightclub, Patty Sheehan, city commissioner, and Regina Hill, city commissioner, attend a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. (Scott Audette/Reuters)

Dignitaries attend a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The Orlando Gay Chorus perform at a public remembrance ceremony Monday, June 12, 2017, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

People attend the "Hugs Not Hate" heart memorial outside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017, in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago. (Kayla O'Brien/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Lizbeth DaVila touches a painted rock at the "Hugs Not Hate" heart memorial outside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2017, in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago. (Kayla O'Brien/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Lizbeth DaVila looks over the rocks painted with inspirational messages at the "Hugs Not Hate" heart memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, June 12, 2017, in honor of the 49 people who lost their lives in the shooting one year ago. (Kayla O'Brien/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Gil Mendez, of San Francisco, holds a sign to honor the victims of the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as he marches during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Visitors gather at a makeshift memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., July 11, 2016. Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. (John Raoux/AP, File)

Jennifer, right, and Mary Ware light candles during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., June 13, 2016. (David Goldman/AP)

Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. (Scott Audette/Reuters)

Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one-year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. (Scott Audette/Reuters)

Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. (Scott Audette/Reuters)

Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. (Scott Audette/Reuters)

A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. (Scott Audette/Reuters)

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 2:02 a.m. Monday, the names of 49 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history were read out loud outside the Pulse nightclub, marking the exact time a year ago when a gunman started firing during “Latin Night” at the gay club.

“I realize that gathering here in this place, at this hour, is beyond difficult,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told survivors, victims’ families, club employees and local officials during the private service. “But I also know that the strength you’ve shown over the past year will carry you through today and in the future.”

The service began what would be almost 24 hours of observations to remember the victims and the dozens of Pulse patrons who were wounded when Omar Mateen opened fire and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. He was eventually killed by police after a three-hour standoff on June 12, 2016.

Later Monday morning, hundreds of people dropped off flowers, drawings and cards at a memorial near Pulse. Another midday service was held, followed by an evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando and a final, music-filled late-night service at the nightclub.

“It still hurts, it’s still very raw,” said Erin Anderson, a friend and former co-worker of Pulse victim Xavier Serrano Rosado.

Jeannine Williams used to live within walking distance of Pulse and was a frequent visitor. She had made plans to be there the night of the shooting but decided to go another nightclub.

“A year later I think the thing that is most important is this community and why I live here and why I’m so happy to live here,” Williams said through tears. “The support we not only have from our city government, it’s not fleeting support, it’s not support on certain days. It’s the way the community is. This is Orlando. This is why I just love living here.”

At noon, church bells throughout the Orlando area were set to ring 49 times. Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff and a giant rainbow flag would be unveiled at the Orange County government building.

Monday’s services culminated several days of events aimed at turning the grim anniversary into something positive. A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman. Local officials have declared the one-year mark as a day of “love and kindness,” and they are encouraging residents to volunteer or perform acts of compassion.

An exhibit of artwork collected from memorial sites set up around Orlando after the massacre will be shown at the Orange County History Center. The club’s owner, Barbara Poma, is developing plans to build a memorial at the Pulse site.

Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court. She has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.