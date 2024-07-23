107°F
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash

In this photo provided by Chicago Critter, one of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermob ...
In this photo provided by Chicago Critter, one of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles is flipped onto its side after crashing along Interstate 294, a suburban Chicago highway, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Oak Brook, Ill. (Chicago Critter via AP)
The Associated Press
July 23, 2024 - 1:10 pm
 

OAK BROOK, Ill. — One of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.

The Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing it to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.

No injuries were reported after the crash, which prompted the closure of the right lane of northbound I-294 for more than an hour, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Oscar Mayer brand, which has several Wienermobiles, told the Chicago Sun-Times it’s “grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries.”

Video from the crash scene shows that the yellow and orange Wienermobile was later hauled away on a flatbed truck with apparent damage visible on part of the vehicle’s hot dog shape.

By MEAD GRUVER and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

A surprise eruption that shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt dozens of feet into the sky Tuesday sent people running in Yellowstone National Park.

By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

He reiterated the Israeli military will continue its attacks on the Iran-backed Islamist group, which is considered a terrorist organization in the U.S., Canada and the European Union.

