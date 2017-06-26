Ospreys making a comeback — PHOTOS

A juvenile osprey looks at surveyors as they prepare to capture him during a tagging and survey operation of the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, June 9, 2017. The Lynnhaven is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which has the largest concentration of ospreys in the world. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Research associate for the Center for Conservation Biology for the College of W&M and Virginia Commonwealth University, Reese Lukei Jr., holds a juvenile osprey in Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, June 9, 2017. Lukei joined a crew from the Virginia Aquarium and marine Science Center to survey and tag osprey in the Lynnhaven River. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Research associate for the Center for Conservation Biology for the College of W&M and Virginia Commonwealth University, Reese Lukei Jr., right, holds an inspection mirror as he and Matt Klepeisz, inspect an osprey nest on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, June 9, 2017. The abundance of nests is proof of the bird’s surging population in recent decades after the insecticide DDT nearly wiped them out last century. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

An inspection mirror shows two osprey eggs discovered in a nest during the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center tagging and survey operation on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, June 9, 2017. Although they've rebounded, conservationists continue to tag ospreys while counting their eggs and nests. The protected species faces threats such as pollution and predators that also have rebounded from DDT. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A juvenile osprey sits in a tub as it is weighed during a survey and tagging operation by the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, June 9, 2017. The protected species faces threats such as pollution and predators that also have rebounded from DDT. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Along the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, ospreys build nests with just about anything: tree branches, stuffed animals, flip flops — even an opossum skull.

The abundance of nests is proof of the bird’s surging population in recent decades after the insecticide DDT nearly wiped them out last century.

But conservationists continue to tag ospreys while counting their eggs and nests. The protected species faces threats such as pollution and predators that also have rebounded from DDT.

For instance, great horned owls hunt osprey chicks. The owls are mostly to blame for 27 abandoned osprey nests found along the river this year.

On a recent morning, a crew from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and the Center for Conservation Biology tagged two young ospreys.

The Lynnhaven is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which has the largest concentration of ospreys in the world.

“It’s a great time for fish-eating birds on the Chesapeake Bay,” said Bryan D. Watts, director of the Center for Conservation Biology, a research group that’s part of the College of William & Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University. “But we have to maintain some vigilance about other forces that can cause some problems.”