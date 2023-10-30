63°F
Nation and World

Over 100 colleges worldwide form coalition standing against Hamas

Israel Hayom
October 30, 2023 - 12:09 pm
 
Rutgers University's students place candles with the Star of David pattern to hold solidarity a ...
Rutgers University's students place candles with the Star of David pattern to hold solidarity and vigil for Israel on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New Brunswick, N.J. For many of the university chaplains and faith leaders caring for students angered and shaken by the Israel-Hamas war, the needs are acute, the days intense. The bloodshed has roiled campuses in the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

A broad coalition of over 100 institutions of higher education, including public and private, faith-based, and historically Black colleges and universities issued this week a statement standing with Israel, the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza, and all people of moral conscience.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University who convened the coalition, said, “The massacre in Israel put a spotlight on campuses and the role university presidents have in articulating the values that higher education represents.”

The statement, titled “We Stand Together with Israel Against Hamas,” said, “We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas. Murdering innocent civilians including babies and children, raping women and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement but the actions of hate and terrorism.

“The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity. Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents and chancellors of universities, colleges and higher education associations across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza and with all people of moral conscience.”

Israel Hayom is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, which also owns the Review-Journal.

Ricarda Louk sits in front of a placard of her daughter Shani Louk on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023 in ...
German-Israeli hostage is dead, family confirms
Israel Hayom

22-year-old Shani Louk was last seen on Oct. 7 on the back of a Hamas vehicle after being abducted at a musical festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

Israeli armored vehicles and bulldozers gather near the border with Gaza before entering the Pa ...
Risk of war spillover high, U.S. says
By Jennifer Jacobs Bloomberg News

The risk of spillover from the Israel-Hamas war remains elevated, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said

FILE - Israeli soldiers walk through a tunnel discovered near the Israel-Gaza border Sunday, Oc ...
Hamas tunnels pose big risk
By Jon Gambrell and Isabel Debre The Associated Press

One of the greatest threats to both Israeli troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.

