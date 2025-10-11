Palestinians return to ruins, US expects hostages freed on Monday as Gaza ceasefire holds

The Gaza ceasefire held in its second day as tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their neighborhoods Saturday and Israelis cheered Monday’s expected release of remaining hostages.

Wall Street drops to its worst day since April after Trump’s threats of tariffs shatter its calm

A man wearing a mask resembling U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign designed like a Nobel Peace Prize medal during a rally in support of hostages held by Hamas, at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, ahead of the expected release of those held in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Displaced Palestinians ride on trucks loaded with belongings and wave Egyptian and Palestinian flags as they travel along the coastal road near Wadi Gaza in the central Gaza Strip, moving toward Gaza city, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

This photo shows the document that lays out the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff looks on after speaking during a rally in support of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, at a plaza known as hostages square, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, ahead of the expected release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Two displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in the heavily damaged Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Gaza ceasefire held in its second day as tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their neighborhoods Saturday and Israelis cheered Monday’s expected release of remaining hostages.

“Gaza is completely destroyed. I have no idea where we should live or where to go,” said Mahmoud al-Shandoghli in Gaza City as bulldozers clawed through the wreckage of two years of war. A boy climbed a shattered building to raise the Palestinian flag.

Israelis applauded U.S. President Donald Trump, and some booed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner addressed a weekly rally in Tel Aviv that many hoped would be the last.

“To the hostages themselves, our brothers and sisters, you are coming home,” Witkoff told the crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands. Kushner said they would celebrate on Monday, when Israel’s military has said the 48 hostages still in Gaza would be freed. The government believes around 20 remain alive.

People hugged and took selfies. Some chanted, “Thank you Trump,” and many waved U.S. flags. “It’s a really happy time, but we know that there are going to be some incredibly difficult moments coming,” said one person in the crowd, Yaniv Peretz.

About 200 U.S. troops arrived in Israel to monitor the ceasefire with Hamas. They will set up a center to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance.

“This great effort will be achieved with no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the U.S. military’s Central Command. Israel said Witkoff, Kushner and Cooper met with senior U.S. and Israeli military officials in Gaza on Saturday.

Tons of desperately needed food

Aid groups urged Israel to reopen more crossings to allow aid into famine-stricken Gaza. A U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet public, said Israel has approved expanded aid deliveries, starting Sunday.

The World Food Program said it was ready to restore 145 food distribution points across the territory, once Israel allows for expanded deliveries. Before Israel sealed off Gaza in March, U.N. agencies provided food at 400 distribution points.

Though the timeline and how the food will enter Gaza remain unclear, the distribution points will allow Palestinians to access food at more locations than they could through the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which had operated four locations since taking over distribution in late May.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid, said more than 500 trucks entered Gaza on Friday, although many crossings remain closed. Some 170,000 metric tons of food aid have been positioned in neighboring countries awaiting Israeli permission.

Israel also is to free some 250 Palestinians serving prison sentences, as well as around 1,700 people seized from Gaza the past two years and held without charge. The Israel Prison Service said prisoners have been transferred to deportation facilities at Ofer and Ktzi’ot prisons, “awaiting instructions from the political echelon.”

Questions about Gaza’s future

Questions remain on who will govern Gaza after Israeli troops gradually pull back and whether Hamas will disarm, as called for in the ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu, who unilaterally ended the previous ceasefire in March, has suggested Israel could resume its offensive if Hamas fails to disarm.

“If it’s achieved the easy way, so be it. If not, it will be achieved the hard way,” Netanyahu said Friday, pledging that the next stage would bring Hamas’ disarmament.

The scale of Gaza’s destruction will become clearer if the truce holds. More than three out of every four buildings have been destroyed, the U.N. said in September — a volume of debris equivalent to 25 Eiffel Towers, much of it likely toxic.

The death toll is expected to rise as more bodies are found that couldn’t be retrieved during Israel’s offensive.

A manager at northern Gaza’s Shifa Hospital told The Associated Press that 45 bodies pulled from the rubble in Gaza City had arrived over the past 24 hours. The manager, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, said the bodies had been missing for several days to two weeks.

New security arrangements

Trump’s initial 20-point plan calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel. An international force, largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside Gaza, though the timeline is unclear.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday called for the Gaza deployment of an international force authorized by the U.N. Security Council.

The Israeli military has said it will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50% of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to agreed-upon lines.

Witkoff told Israeli officials on Friday that the United States would establish a center in Israel to coordinate issues concerning Gaza until there is a permanent government, according to a readout of the meeting obtained by the AP. Another official who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the readout’s contents.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage.

In Israel’s ensuing offensive, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half the deaths were women and children. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and the U.N. and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

The war has also triggered other conflicts in the region, sparked worldwide protests and led to allegations of genocide that Israel denies.

Metz reported from Jerusalem, El Deeb from Cairo and Mednick from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press writers Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Samy Magdy in Cairo, Sally Abou AlJoud in Beirut and Jon Gambrell in Cairo contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war