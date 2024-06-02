97°F
Nation and World

Parade for Israel in NYC focuses on solidarity

People hold Israeli flags as they gather ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People holding Israeli flags gather ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Participants march during the annual Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People hold signs and Israeli flags ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Family members of Israeli hostages march during the annual Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers are seen ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People hold Israeli flags and signs ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
By Liset Cruz The Associated Press
June 2, 2024 - 3:15 pm
 

NEW YORK — Marchers chanted for the release of hostages in Gaza on Sunday at a New York City parade for Israel that drew thousands of people under heightened security.

The parade kicked off almost eight months after the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, the deadliest in Israel’s history. The annual parade in the past was dubbed “Celebrate Israel,” but organizers said the exuberant atmosphere would be toned down this year given the war and hostages still being held in captivity in Gaza, as well as outbursts of antisemitism worldwide.

People chanted “Bring them home now!” and waved Israeli flags as they marched up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for what this year is being called “Israel Day on Fifth.” Crowds of spectators and hundreds of police officers lined the route, and steel barricades were installed along the sidewalk.

“Especially this year, after Oct. 7, it’s especially important to have this show of unity,” said Rena Orman, a Bronx native who took part in the parade as part of Mothers Against College Antisemitism. “Everybody wants hostages back. Everyone wants this to end. No one is cheering for this. Everyone wants peace.”

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said earlier this week that the event would focus on solidarity, strength and resilience.

“This is not a mood of confetti and music,” Treyger said. “This is more of a mood of unwavering, ironclad solidarity with hostages to bring them home, and also our unwavering love and pride in our Jewish identity.”

The parade, which is in its 59th year, kicked off late Sunday morning with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams among the elected officials attending. Spectators and marchers came from around the New York City region.

“I think it’s important — especially with what’s going on in the Middle East, in Israel with the war going on — to show our support and to show that the hostages aren’t forgotten and the country itself is not forgotten,” said participant Michael Garber of neighboring New Jersey.

There was never a thought of canceling the parade this year, Treyger said, despite what he termed an astronomical rise in antisemitism.

“This is a moment that we have to meet,” he said.

New York Police Department officials employed measures typically used for high-profile events such as New Year’s Eve and July 4. That included drones, K-9 units, bike patrols, fencing and barriers and designated entry points for spectators all along the parade route. Backpacks, large bags and coolers were prohibited, and spectators had to pass through metal detectors.

