Parents angry after drag queen speaks at school career day

THORNTON, Colo. — A suburban Denver middle school is apologizing for not warning parents that a drag queen would be speaking to students on career day.

School officials say the drag queen, whose stage name is Jessica L’Whor, didn’t perform at Rocky Top Middle School in Thornton but read a chapter from “Horrible Harry” to show the damage that bullying can do.

Principal Chelsea Behanna told parents in a letter Monday that the event reflected the community’s diversity. However, she said they should have been notified in advance so they could decide if their child would participate.

L’Whor, introduced to students as Ms. Jessica, says she showed students that it’s OK to be different. In each class, she says she was asked about how to deal with negativity and hate.