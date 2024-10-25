82°F
Nation and World

Paris conference for Lebanon raises $1B in pledges

France's President Emmanuel Macron hugs Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, left, during international conference for Lebanon in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, left, during international conference for Lebanon in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP)
Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends an international conference for Lebanon in Paris, Thursday, Oct.24, 2024. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron listens to Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, left, during international conference for Lebanon in Paris, Thursday, Oct.24, 2024. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron and to Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, left, attend an international conference for Lebanon in Paris, Thursday, Oct.24, 2024. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP)
By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 

PARIS — An international conference for Lebanon in Paris on Thursday raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid and military support to help the country where war between Hezbollah terrorists and Israel has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500, and deepened an economic crisis, French organizers said.

In his closing speech, France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said : “We have collectively raised $800 million in humanitarian aid and $200 million for the security forces, that’s about $1 billion.” The Paris conference gathered over 70 nations and international organizations.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called on participants to bring “massive aid” to support the country, as France promised $100 million.

“We’re up to the challenge,” Barrot said. The United States pledged to provide about $300 million, he added.

Germany pledged a total of 96 million euros in humanitarian aid to both Lebanon and neighboring Syria, also deeply affected by escalating violence in the Middle East. Italy announced this week an additional 10 million euros ($10.8 million) in aid for Lebanon.

The United Nations had previously estimated the urgent humanitarian needs in Lebanon to be $426 million.

The Paris conference also aimed at coordinating international support to strengthen Lebanon’s armed forces so they can deploy in the country’s south as part of a potential deal to end the war. Such a deal could see Hezbollah withdraw its forces from the border.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, in a pre-recorded video, called on Lebanon’s leaders “to take decisive action to ensure the proper functioning of state institutions in order to meet the country’s urgent political and security challenges.”

Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the international community to take action.

Israel in the past month has launched a major aerial bombardment and ground invasion of Lebanon as it says it’s targeting Hezbollah, with strikes hitting the capital, Beirut, and elsewhere.

Paris seeks to help restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and strengthen its institutions. The country, where Hezbollah effectively operates as a state within a state, has been without a president for two years while political factions fail to agree on a new one.

