65°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Nation and World

Parkland school shooter formally sentenced to life in prison

By Terry Spencer The Associated Press
November 2, 2022 - 2:09 pm
 
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is seated at the defense table for a ...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is seated at the defense table for a sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during vict ...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Lori Alhadeff, holding a photo of her daughter Alyssa, walks into court with her husband, Ilan ...
Lori Alhadeff, holding a photo of her daughter Alyssa, walks into court with her husband, Ilan Alhadeff, during the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, center, walks into court along with family members of the v ...
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, center, walks into court along with family members of the victims for the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Anne Marie Ramsay leaves the podium after giving her victim impact statement in the sentencing ...
Anne Marie Ramsay leaves the podium after giving her victim impact statement in the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Ramsay's daughter, Helena, was killed in the 2018 shooting. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman.

Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched Judge Elizabeth Scherer but showed no emotion as she sentenced him to 17 consecutive life terms for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale, and an additional 17 terms for the attempted murders of those he wounded.

Scherer had no other choice; the jury in Cruz’s three-month penalty trial voted 9-3 on Oct. 13 to sentence him to death, but Florida law requires unanimity for that sentence to be imposed.

Cruz acknowledged under questioning by the judge before sentencing that he is on medication but could understand what was occurring.

The sentencing came after two days’ worth of parents, wives, siblings and other loved ones of slain victims and some of the surviving wounded walking to a lectern to address him face to face.

The judge commended the families and wounded who testified, calling them strong, graceful and patient.

“I know you are going to be OK, because you have each other,” Scherer said.

The judge’s voice broke as she read the first of the 34 life sentences, but her voice gained strength and volume as she moved down the list. Some parents and other family members wept as she read.

Families and the wounded spent two days verbally thrashing Cruz, wishing him a painful demise in prison and lamenting that he could not be sentenced to death.

“Real justice would be done if every family here were given a bullet and your AR-15 and we got to pick straws, and each one of us got to shoot one at a time at you, making sure that you felt every bit of it, and your fear continued to mount until the last family member who pulled that last straw had the privilege of making sure that they killed you,” said Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of teacher Scott Beigel. “That’s real justice for you.”

Beigel Schulman said she takes some comfort in knowing that Cruz is headed to a maximum-security prison where he will have to worry constantly about his safety for the rest of his life.

“From what I hear, child killers are highly frowned upon and hated in prison,” Beigel Schulman said to Cruz. “I welcome the day that I’m told that you’ve been tortured and taken out for your cold-blooded, premediated, calculated, heinous murders, because you deserve no less.”

David Alhadeff, the uncle of Alyssa Alhadeff, told Cruz via Zoom from his classroom in Maryland that he deserves “the opportunity to rot away.”

“You deserve the opportunity to absorb the look of terror on your face once you leave this courtroom,” Alhadeff said. “You deserve the opportunity of knowing that justice will prevail at some point, causing you great anguish, minute by minute, day by day.”

MOST READ
1
Caesars won’t sell off Strip resort after all, says CEO
Caesars won’t sell off Strip resort after all, says CEO
2
Dangerous Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close
Dangerous Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close
3
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
4
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
5
CARTOONS: The problem with using impeachment as a political tool
CARTOONS: The problem with using impeachment as a political tool
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.

Philip Smith wears gloves as he lines up to purchase lottery tickets for the Monday, Oct. 31, d ...
No Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $1.2B
By Margery A. Beck The Associated Press

It’s now the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3.

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washing ...
Musk tweets, removes link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The article recycled a baseless claim that the personal life of Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, somehow played a role in an intruder’s attack, even though there is no evidence to support that claim.

 
Paul Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo, source says
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a weekend memo to lawmakers that the attack “is a somber reminder of the threats elected officials and families face in 2022.”

 
Seoul Halloween party stampede kills 153, injures scores
By Kim Tong-Hyungand Hyung-JIN Kim The Associated Press

The chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede.

In this photo from December 5, 2021, Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 44th Kennedy Cente ...
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
By Michael Biesecker and Bernard Condon Associated Press

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.

A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. ...
Musk takes control of Twitter, ousts top executives, sources say
By Tom Krisher and Matt O’brien The Associated Press

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.

People shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates.