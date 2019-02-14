Parkland shooting victims remembered in silence 1 year later

Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. A year ago on Thursday, 14 students and three staff members were killed when a gunman opened fire at the high school. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A volunteer helps build a California artist, David Best's vision for a non-denominational, temporary temple for the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Coral Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Linda Beigel Schulman, left, holds a photograph of her son Scott Beigel, who was killed during the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, while speaking with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and gun safety advocates during a news conference at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Since the shooting, states have seen a surge of interest in laws intended to make it easier to disarm people who show signs of being violent or suicidal. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Brianna Fisher, 16, left, Leni Steinhardt, 16, center, and Brianna Jesionowski sit during an interview with The Associated Press about a new book called "Parkland Speaks: Survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas Share Their Stories," in Parkland, Fla. Students and teachers from the Florida school where 17 died in February’s high school massacre wrote the raw, poignant book about living through the tragedy. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Cruz returned court this week for hearings on the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and on accusations he assaulted a corrections officer. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., speaks with reporters before a march in Worcester, Mass. Hogg's remarks during a CNN interview is among those on a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2018: "We're children. You guys, like, are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together, come over your politics and get something done." (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police after a shooter opened fire on the campus. The mass shooting which killed 17 students and staff, and sparked nationwide student-led marches for gun control _ was the top news story of 2018, according to The Associated Press' annual poll of U.S. editors and news directors. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Fred Guttenberg speaks at a news conference, in Miami. Guttenberg speaks next to photos of his daughter Jaime Guttenberg, who was one of 17 killed in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Fred Guttenberg will start his Thanksgiving morning at a cemetery. "This Thanksgiving is about loss," said Guttenberg who will visit Jaime's grave along with his wife, son and their two dogs. "It's my first Thanksgiving without my daughter and we're not going to leave her out of it." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Students at Seminole Middle School in Plantation, Fla., participate in a moment of silence Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, for the 14 students and three staff members killed one year ago at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They are sitting in front of a new mural depicting musicians from throughout the world that was dedicated to the shooting victims. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

Emma Rothenberg, left to right, with her mother Cheryl Rothenberg and sister, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Sophia Rothenberg embrace at a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting at the school in Parkland, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Students clap for first responders as they walk the hallway at Boardman High School after a lockdown drill, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Boardman, Ohio. Some students around the country marked the anniversary of the school massacre in Parkland, Florida, with moments of silence Thursday or somber vigils while others sought to find threads of positivity in the fabric of tragedy. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

PARKLAND, Fla. — Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and other schools across the U.S. bowed their heads in a moment of silence and took part in volunteer projects Thursday to mark the anniversary of the shooting rampage that claimed 17 lives. But for many Parkland students, the tragedy was still so raw they couldn’t bring themselves to set foot in the building.

Fewer than 300 of the 3,200 students at the high school showed up for what was only a half-day, with classes cut short so that the teenagers would not be there around 2:20 p.m., the traumatic moment last year when gunfire erupted.

Senior Spencer Bloom skipped school to spend the day with students from the history class he was in during the shooting. He said he struggles with panic attacks and feared he might have one if he went in to school.

“There’s all this emotion and it’s all being concentrated back on one day,” Bloom said.

The massacre on Feb. 14, 2018 — Valentine’s Day — inflamed the nation’s debate over guns, turned some Parkland students into political activists and gave rise to some of the biggest youth demonstrations since the Vietnam era.

Many Stoneman Douglas students arrived wearing the burgundy #MSDStrong T-shirts that have become an emblem of the tragedy. Outside, clear plastic figurines of angels were erected for each of the 14 students and three staff members killed.

A moment of silence was observed there and at other schools across Florida and beyond at 10:17 a.m., a time selected to denote the 17 slain.

Reporters were not allowed inside the school, but students packed lunches for poor children in Haiti as part of a number of volunteer projects undertaken to try to make something good come out of the tragedy.

Grief counselors and therapy dogs were made available along with massages and pedicures. An interfaith service occurred later in the day at a nearby park.

Freshman Jayden Jaus, 14, said the moment of silence was “a bit emotional and a little intense” as the principal read the victims’ names over the public address system.

Sophomore Julia Brighton, who suffered nightmares for months after the gunman killed three people in her classroom, placed flowers at the memorial outdoors instead of going inside and “putting myself through that.”

Victims’ families said they would spend the day quietly, visiting their loved ones’ graves or participating in low-key events like a community walk.

Lori Alhadeff posted an open letter to her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, who died in the shooting. Alhadeff remembered how Alyssa didn’t want to go to school because she didn’t have a valentine. But when she dropped her daughter off, she put a pair of diamond earrings in Alyssa’s ears and gave her a chocolate bar to make her smile.

They told each other, “I love you,” and Alhadeff watched Alyssa walk away in a black and white dress and white sneakers: “Your long, dark hair dangled. Your makeup looked just right.”

“The last time I saw you alive,” wrote Alhadeff, who was elected to the Broward County school board after the shooting on a platform pushing campus safety.

Victim Joaquin Oliver’s girlfriend, senior Tori Gonzalez, organized a group of a dozen students and alumni to read poems to a large crowd outside the school in the late afternoon. They brought a life-size statue of Oliver, who was 17.

“My mind runs each and every route that could have saved your life,” she read tearfully. “It wasn’t Cupid shooting arrows of love — it was an AR-15.”

More than a thousand people gathered in the evening at Pine Trails Park, about a mile from the school, for an interfaith service that opened with a video highlighting dozens of service projects launched in honor of the victims, including plantings at a beach to halt erosion, a campaign to help abandoned animals and the remodeling of a dance studio.

Among those gathered was Sydney Mills, 13, who used to dance with shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg. She said she had written notes to her friend and to some of the other victims at another park earlier in the day. “It felt sad, but it also felt nice to be honoring her and knowing that everyone there was thinking of everyone that died,” she said.

Ilise Bogart, whose daughter was in one of the classrooms that were attacked, said it had been a difficult year. “I think all the days are hard, but today is bringing back memories of everything that happened,” she said.

Elsewhere around the country, at Broadman High in Youngstown, Ohio, the school rang a chime 17 times and honored local first responders. But in a sign of the times, an active shooter drill was also held.

Senior Jack Pendleton helped plan the day’s anniversary activities. “We turn away from the dread and have to look more toward who’s helping us,” he said.

Students at Maryland’s Bethesda Chevy Chase High School displayed 671 white T-shirts bearing the names of teenagers killed nationally by gun violence last year.

At Fort Lauderdale High, a 30-minute drive from Stoneman Douglas, junior Jake Lynch paused with 20 other students in his law class as the school observed its moment of silence.

“It’s a permanent sore spot,” Lynch said. “Forever, me going forward, I’ll feel this day, and this time and those names. It reminds me of where I want the world to be. … From suffering, better things come out.”

In Rio Rancho, New Mexico, a student at V. Sue Cleveland High School fired a shot in a hall and ran away, authorities said. He was soon captured. No one was hurt.

The former student accused of opening fire with an AR-15 assault rifle in the Parkland attack, Nikolas Cruz, now 20, is awaiting trial.