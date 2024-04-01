58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Part of California’s Highway 1 collapses in storm

The Rocky Creek closure on California Highway 1 is seen, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Monterey Co ...
The Rocky Creek closure on California Highway 1 is seen, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Monterey County, Calif., following heavy rain in the area. (Caltrans District 5 via AP)
Adwait Bhagwat, of Irvine, stops to photograph a full rainbow seen over a meadow near the Inter ...
Adwait Bhagwat, of Irvine, stops to photograph a full rainbow seen over a meadow near the Interstate 405 freeway in Irvine, Calif., Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)
More Stories
(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
2 people killed in plane crash near Lake Tahoe
A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( ...
No Powerball players gather a golden Easter egg
Left to right, then President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and former president Bill ...
Biden says Arab states ready to recognize Israel in future deal
Bales of hay are stacked in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo C ...
Gazan terrorist confesses to raping Israeli girl on Oct. 7
The Associated Press
March 31, 2024 - 6:05 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities urged motorists to avoid California’s scenic Highway 1 after a section of the coastal route collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, forcing closures and stranding motorists near Big Sur, authorities said.

The collapse occurred amid heavy rain Saturday afternoon near Rocky Creek Bridge about 17 miles south of Monterey, sending chunks of asphalt tumbling into the ocean from the southbound side of the two-lane road.

The highway was closed in both directions in the mountainous area of California’s central coast as engineers assessed the damage, said the state Department of Transportation, or Caltrans.

“We are working on a plan to get motorists evacuated from the area,” the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Around noon on Sunday, crews had determined that travel in the northbound lane was safe, and authorities began periodically escorting motorists around the damaged section. About 300 cars were waiting to travel northbound when officials led the first convoy through the area, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Some stranded motorists had slept in their cars overnight while others were sheltered at the nearby Big Sur Lodge, the newspaper said.

Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said periodic convoys would continue over the coming days as crews shore up the highway, which had other closures because of rocks and debris in lanes. He urged people to avoid the area.

The famous route has seen frequent closures because of collapses, mud flows and rockslides during severe weather.

The slow-moving storm dumped heavy rain at lower elevations and more than a foot of snow at Sierra Nevada ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.

Ryan Kittell, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the system is typical for March but was not an atmospheric river like many of the other storms that have pounded the state in recent winters.

The storm exited the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday and “just marched right down the California coast,” bringing most of the rainfall to the Los Angeles area, Kittell said.

The storm then parked itself over Southern California, where it was expected to stay until Sunday night or into Monday. Showers and possible thunderstorms, with the potential for lightning and damaging winds, were still possible for parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and LA counties.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
2 people killed in plane crash near Lake Tahoe
The Associated Press

Two people died when a single-engine airplane crashed in a California mountain town north of Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

Bales of hay are stacked in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo C ...
Gazan terrorist confesses to raping Israeli girl on Oct. 7
Jewish News Syndicate via Newsmax

The Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Directorate released footage this past week of a captured Palestinian terrorist admitting to interrogators that he violently raped an Israeli girl on Oct. 7.

A sign outside a Target store is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Don't count ...
What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2024?
The Associated Press

Here’s a rundown of what stores are open or closed on Easter for last minute supplies. It’s always a good idea to verify individual store hours before you go.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘As bad as it gets’: Massive blizzard howls in the Sierra Nevada
recommend 2
Northern California, Nevada recovering as big blizzard moves out — PHOTOS
recommend 3
2 people killed in plane crash near Lake Tahoe
recommend 4
Monster blizzard dumps snow on California, Nevada; 100 miles of I-80 closed
recommend 5
‘Entire streets blocked’: Tumbleweeds take over Utah neighborhoods — PHOTOS
recommend 6
How the U.S. military is scrambling to build a floating dock for aid to Gaza