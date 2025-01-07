53°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Part-time actor sentenced to prison for bogus COVID-19 cure

Actor Keith Middlebrook arrives at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Marley & Me&quo ...
Actor Keith Middlebrook arrives at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Marley & Me" held at the Mann Village Theater on Dec. 11, 2008, in Westwood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 20 ...
Trump won’t rule out use of military to take control of Greenland and Panama Canal
A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Costco fans are riled up over removal of popular in-store feature
FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy an ...
US sees first human death by bird flu
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside of Manhattan federal court in New York, on Friday, Ja ...
Giuliani in contempt of court in $148M defamation case
Brittny Mejia Los Angeles Times
January 7, 2025 - 8:14 am
 

LOS ANGELES — A part-time actor was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison Monday for soliciting investors in companies that prosecutors said marketed a bogus cure and treatment for COVID-19.

Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 57, was convicted in May of 11 counts of wire fraud. Ahead of sentencing Monday morning, Middlebrook told the L.A. Times that he was “innocent completely” and that “this is going to be appealed.”

Middlebrook made similar comments to the judge during the hearing in federal court in Los Angeles, stating that he had consulted with seven attorneys and eight doctors “from the very beginning, for a product of this magnitude.”

“It is clear that Mr. Middlebrook still denies that he has committed any crime, which causes significant concern that he will continue to commit similar crimes in the future,” U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer said before handing down her sentence.

A major point of contention during the sentencing hearing centered around Middlebrook’s alleged relationship with former Lakers point guard Magic Johnson.

Middlebrook had claimed that Johnson was a director and officer of one of his companies, according to the goverment’s sentencing memo.

At trial, Johnson, who was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, testified that he had never supported, invested in, or been an officer or a member of the board of directors of Middlebrook’s company, according to the government’s memo. He also testified that he did not know Middlebrook and had never committed to working with him.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a stiffer sentence, stating in their memo that Middlebrook had perjured himself when he testified on the stand that he had met Johnson more than a hundred times and had extensive conversations with him about the “fake cure and prevention pill.”

Fischer agreed, stating that “it is inconceivable that [Johnson] would have forgotten that Mr. Middlebrook approached him about investing in a vaccine.”

The judge also denied defense motions for a judgment of acquittal and for a new trial.

“Magic Johnson is the biggest liar I’ve ever seen and we’ll prove it,” Middlebrook’s attorney, Andrew Stein, said after the hearing. “I believe Magic lied under oath to protect himself from being involved with this.”

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Atty. Kenneth R. Carbajal said Johnson “testified truthfully, credibly.”

Magic Johnson Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to prosecutors, in the early days of the pandemic, Middlebrook — who has minor roles listed on IMDb, including in the movie “Iron Man 2” — claimed to have personally developed a “patent-pending” cure and a treatment to prevent coronavirus infection.

The FBI arrested Middlebrook in March 2020, after he delivered pills —supposedly the infection prevention treatment — to an undercover agent who was posing as an investor, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A.

Stein, who was hired after the trial, said a Stanford doctor had testified that Middlebrook’s compound worked.

“I do not know how the jury convicted him,” Stein said. “We’re going to go out and we’re going to prove that Magic Johnson is a liar.”

Middlebrook, who had remained free on a $150,000 bond, was remanded into custody shortly after the judge sentenced him to prison and three years of supervised release.

Fischer also fined Middlebrook $25,000.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy an ...
US sees first human death by bird flu
By Mike Stobbe AP Medical Writer

The first U.S. bird flu death has been reported — a person who had been hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms.

Vice President Kamala Harris stands with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as a joint session ...
Donald Trump certified by Congress as 2024 election winner
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri and Matt Brown Associated Press

Congress certified President-elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election in proceedings that unfolded Monday without challenge.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising d ...
Canada’s Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

He said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan. 27, would be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

President Joe Biden departs the East Room of the White House after signing the Social Security ...
Millions to see higher Social Security payments coming from bill that Biden signed
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press

President Biden signed into law a measure that boosts Social Security payments for current and former public employees, affecting nearly 3 million people who receive pensions from their time as teachers, firefighters, police officers and in other public service jobs.

MORE STORIES