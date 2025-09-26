68°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Parts of Grand Canyon’s North Rim opening soon after wildfire — PHOTOS

The Dragon Bravo Fire burns on the Grand Canyon's North Rim Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Joe Rondo ...
The Dragon Bravo Fire burns on the Grand Canyon's North Rim Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Joe Rondone/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
A view of the remains of the Grand Canyon Lodge during Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' aerial tour of ...
A view of the remains of the Grand Canyon Lodge during Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' aerial tour of the wildfire damage along the canyon's North Rim, Ariz., Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Joe Rondone/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
A photo, taken on July 18, 2025, of the destruction from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim ...
A photo, taken on July 18, 2025, of the destruction from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim, Grand Canyon area of Arizona. (Grand Canyon NPS)
A photo, taken on July 18, 2025, of the destruction from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim ...
A photo, taken on July 18, 2025, of the destruction from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim, Grand Canyon area of Arizona. (Grand Canyon NPS)
Vishnu Temple and nearby July clouds seen from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hikers stand above Angels Window just a five minute hike from Cape Royal Road. (Deborah Wall/La ...
Hikers stand above Angels Window just a five minute hike from Cape Royal Road. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise at Point Imperial (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise at Point Imperial (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wotans Throne and monsoonal skies seen from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park&#x20 ...
Wotans Throne and monsoonal skies seen from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
More Stories
Former FBI director James Comey is sworn via videoconference before testifying during a Senate ...
Ex-FBI director Comey indicted in connection with Russia probe
The Rev. Jacqui Lewis, senior pastor at Middle Collegiate Church, speaks during an interfaith g ...
Black pastors say Charlie Kirk not a martyr, while decrying racism and political violence
Shoppers at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY, stop by the Starbucks kiosk on Saturday, Nov. 3 ...
Starbucks to close hundreds of stores as part of turnaround plan
FILE - Elon Musk attends a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of th ...
Hundreds of federal employees laid off by DOGE rehired by Trump administration
The Associated Press
September 26, 2025 - 5:35 am
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Portions of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim will reopen soon after a wildfire destroyed a historic lodge and dozens of structures, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Daytime access will begin Oct. 1 to locations including Point Imperial, the park’s highest overlook at the eastern end of the Grand Canyon, and the Cape Royal overlook, the park service said in a news release.

Those areas will remain open through Nov. 30, but they could close sooner if there is significant snowfall. The more remote North Rim historically is open seasonally, while the park’s South Rim is open year-round.

Grand Canyon officials say much of the North Rim, including popular trails, will be closed for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns and recovery efforts from the wildfire.

Hazards include dead standing trees and an increased risk for flash flooding even outside the fire scar, the park service said. Visitors also should be prepared with food, water and supplies because the North Rim has no power, running water or cell service, the park service said.

The Dragon Bravo Fire was sparked by lightning in early July. The park service allowed it to burn for days before it exploded into a fast-moving conflagration that forced evacuations and consumed the Grand Canyon Lodge, some cabins and other structures.

The park service has defended its handling of the fire, saying a sudden and extreme shift in the wind far exceeded forecasts.

A bipartisan slate of Arizona’s elected officials suggested more could have been done early on to keep the fire from spreading. Gov. Katie Hobbs met with federal officials and said U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum committed to an independent review.

The fire eventually burned across more than 227 square miles.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former FBI director James Comey is sworn via videoconference before testifying during a Senate ...
Ex-FBI director Comey indicted in connection with Russia probe
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer Associated Press

Former FBI Director James Comey was charged with making a false statement and obstruction days after President Donald Trump appeared to urge his attorney general to prosecute him.

Shoppers at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY, stop by the Starbucks kiosk on Saturday, Nov. 3 ...
Starbucks to close hundreds of stores as part of turnaround plan
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Starbucks said Thursday it’s closing hundreds of U.S. and Canadian stores and laying off 900 nonretail employees as it focuses more of its resources on a turnaround.

Law enforcement officers stand guard during a protest June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ ...
California bans most law enforcement officers from wearing masks during operations
By Tran Nguyen and Martha Bellisle Associated Press

California became the first state to ban most law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while conducting official business under a bill that was signed Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The San Francisco skyline and the eastern span of the Bay Bridge are shown from Berkeley, Calif ...
4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area
The Associated Press

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rocked the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, waking up many people, with more 22,000 saying they felt it, according to the United States Geological Survey.

MORE STORIES