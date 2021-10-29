74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Passenger punches flight attendant on American Airlines flight

Plane from JFK to California diverted to Denver after passenger assaults flight attendant
The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 - 5:57 pm
 
American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure near a terminal at Boston Logan Internat ...
American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston in July 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK — An American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, authorities said.

Flight 976 was heading Wednesday from John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it landed at Denver International Airport and taxied safely to the gate.

The passenger was removed, the airline said, and the flight continued on to California. The flight attendant was reportedly taken to a hospital, but details on her condition weren’t immediately released.

“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines,” the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said in statement.

The passenger will be banned from American Airlines flights, the airline said, but “we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This behavior must stop.”

Mackenzie Rose, another passenger on the flight, told CBS Los Angeles that the flight attendant was assaulted about halfway through the trip, when the plane was over Ohio.

“I understand that he actually punched her twice,” Rose said after landing in Santa Ana. “I did see her walk back down the aisle afterwards. She had blood splattered on the outside of her mask.”

The assault comes amid a surge in unruly airline passengers this year, who sometimes become violent.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado said they were investigating. No arrests had been made as of Thursday, FBI spokesperson Courtney Bernal said.

“The United States Attorney’s Office takes seriously all matters involving potential threats to the safety of airline flights, crew or passengers,” the office said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate, as well.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
2
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
3
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
4
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
5
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Facebook has a new name
By Barbara Ortutay AP Technology Reporter

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

 
Biden announces deal on domestic policy package: ‘Let’s get this done’
By Lias Mascaro, Aamer Madhani and Alan Fram The Associated Press

President Joe Biden declared Thursday he has reached a “historic economic framework” with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before he departs for overseas summits.

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puur ...
FDA panel endorses COVID-19 vaccine for kids
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaves after giving evidence to the joint committee for t ...
Leaked documents show Facebook profits amid safety revelations
By Barbara Ortutay and Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.

In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in t ...
Up to 10K California trees to be removed; road to large sequoias closed
The Associated Press

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees.

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puur ...
Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids, says FDA
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters.

 
Data offers glimpse of breakthrough risks for Southern Nevada workers
By Mary Hynes / RJ and Dillon Bergin Documenting COVID-19 project

There have been more than 500 vaccine breakthrough infections of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated casino workers in Clark County, a number similar to that of health care workers.

In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Natio ...
Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round, warrant says
By Morgan Lee and Walter Berry The Associated Press

Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show.

An aerial video image provided by KOAT 7 News, shows Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond ...
Sheriff: Actor Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
By Morgan Lee and Walter Berry The Associated Press

A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday at the movie set outside Santa Fe, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.