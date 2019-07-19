103°F
Patrol boat escorts humpback whale through Cape Cod Canal

The Associated Press
July 19, 2019 - 2:03 pm
 

BOSTON — A patrol boat has helped escort a humpback whale swimming through the Cape Cod Canal.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources says it’s “highly unusual” for a humpback whale to pass through the area. It posted a video on Facebook .

The Cape Cod Times reports the New England District Army Corps of Engineers says canal marine traffic controllers received the report of the whale Thursday afternoon.

Patrol boat crews and park rangers found the whale near the Sagamore Bridge.

One of the patrol boats helped escort the whale during its transit, monitoring its position and ensuring marine traffic stayed away until it left the canal.

The whale continued its journey toward Buzzards Bay.

