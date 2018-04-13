Nation and World

Paul Ryan backs California’s Kevin McCarthy to lead House

The Associated Press
April 13, 2018 - 12:47 pm
 

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan is backing Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy as his successor.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ryan says McCarthy is “the right person.”

“I think Kevin is the right guy to step up,” Ryan says in the interview that will air Sunday.

The endorsement comes after Ryan stunned Washington this week by announcing he would not seek another term in Congress this fall.

Ryan’s retirement, as Republicans fight to keep the House majority in this year’s midterm elections, has sparked a potentially bruising leadership battle between California Rep. McCarthy, who is next in line, and the No. 3 ranking Republican, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who has more support from conservatives. McCarthy backed out of a leadership race three years ago amid similar divisions.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Nation and World
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like