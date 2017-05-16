Payment system outage closes some Starbucks in US, Canada

A sign informing customers that electronic payments are not functioning is seen at the entrance of a Starbucks coffee shop in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 16, 2017. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

A sign informing customers that electronic payments are not functioning is seen at the entrance of a Starbucks coffee shop in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 16, 2017. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

Some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores were only accepting cash on Tuesday because of a payment system outage that the company blamed on an overnight software update that knocked some cash registers offline.

Starbucks spokeswoman Madeleine Löwenborg-Frick said the company pushed out a software update in line with normal practices and that the outage was unrelated to the “WannaCry” ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide.

“Our systems have not been compromised by any third party,” she said in an email, adding that the company hoped to have all stores back online “shortly.”

She did not say how many stores were affected.