99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pence praises US veterans who took part in D-Day

The Associated Press
June 6, 2019 - 9:25 am
 

BEDFORD, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence has traveled to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford and paid tribute to what he calls “the pride of our nation” — the remaining U.S. veterans who participated in the D-Day landings in France that took place 75 years ago.

Pence says “we marvel at the courage that you showed as young men.”

With those veterans in mind, as well as those who died on D-Day or years later, he said: “We say one more time, thank you for your service, thank you for our freedom.”

The rural Virginia town’s D-Day losses were among the steepest, proportionally, of any American community. Twenty men from Bedford or the surrounding area were killed on D-Day — June 6, 1944. Bedford had a population of about 4,000 at the time.

Pence highlighted the story of the fallen, who came to be known as the “Bedford Boys.”

He says the truest memorial to them is “Our freedom, the freedom they fought and sacrificed so much for.”

At Normandy, France, leaders of many nations honored the memory of the fallen and the singular bravery of all Allied troops who sloshed through bloodied water to the landing beaches, a tribute of thanks 75 years after the massive D-Day assault that doomed the Nazi occupation of France and portended the fall of Hitler’s Third Reich.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Screen capture/WFAA YouTube)
Flu ruled out as cause of death for Texas couple in Fiji
The Associated Press

Health officials in Fiji said they don’t yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island but that influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause.

In fields such as IT, a poll finds workers under 50 believe older staffers may not be as effect ...
Some younger workers not happy with graying workforce, poll shows
By Andrew Soergel For The Associated Press

A rising share of older Americans is forgoing the concept of a traditional retirement at the age of 65, a trend that some younger workers aren’t particularly thrilled to see.

Carnival Corp. President Arnold Donald, left, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2019, i ...
Carnival agrees to pay $20M over pollution from cruise ships
By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

Carnival Corp. reached a settlement in which the world’s largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty because its ships continued to pollute the oceans.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, speaks during a news conference at the E ...
Trump says much work to be done to avoid start of tariffs
By Luis Alonso Lugo The Associated Press

A multifaceted effort by Mexico officials aims to get a compromise to avoid a 5% tariff proposed by President Donald Trump before a Monday deadline.

Former nurse Niels Hoegel, right, accused of multiple murder and attempted murder of patients, ...
German nurse who killed 87 patients gets life sentence
By David Rising Associated Press

A former nurse who liked putting patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them was convicted Thursday of 85 counts of murder.

President Donald Trump participates in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day ...
Words of respect, silence at Normandy honor D-Day’s heroes
By Raf Casert and John Leicester The Associated Press

With the silence of remembrance and respect, nations honored the memory of the fallen and the singular bravery of all Allied troops in the landing at Normandy.