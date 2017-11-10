ad-fullscreen
Pennsylvania mayor, 23, dies hours after resigning

The Associated Press
November 10, 2017 - 2:37 pm
 

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania mayor has died at age 23, hours after resigning his post.

The deputy coroner in Schuylkill County pronounced Brandon Wentz dead Thursday morning. Officials haven’t said how he died.

Barnes was appointed mayor of Mount Carbon in February 2016. He followed his mother and grandmother into public service. His grandmother was the first woman to be mayor of Mount Carbon, and his mother served on the council.

Janel Marie tells The Associated Press her son resigned Wednesday night because he and the family had moved out of the small Schuylkill County borough.

She says he was a student at Kutztown University who aspired to be a writer.

