83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

People line up for whiff of rare, stinky flower

The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 - 8:47 pm
 
People line up to take photos with a rare corpse flower in Alameda, Calif., on May 17, 2021. (P ...
People line up to take photos with a rare corpse flower in Alameda, Calif., on May 17, 2021. (Peter Hartlaub/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors.

Solomon Leyva, a nursery owner in Alameda who deals in exceptionally rare plants, had been posting on social media about his amorphophallus titanum. When he saw a lot of interest in the giant blooming flower, he decided to wheel it Monday to the abandoned building, where a line of people stretched down the block for most of the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“I grabbed my wagon, went down to my greenhouse, put it in with the help of a friend of mine, dragged it down here to this abandoned building and people just started showing up,” Leyva said.

Leyva relaxed in a camping chair at the old Art Deco gas station and patiently answered the same questions again and again. He estimated that by 4 p.m., at least 1,200 residents had visited the flower.

“Everyone is commenting to me that the last time they’ve seen this was in San Francisco, and there was a barrier, and they had to wait for hours, and they weren’t allowed to get near it,” Leyva said. “I think everyone’s tripping out that they can walk up and wiggle it and smell it.”

Himanshu and Sayali Jain brought their 3-year-old son after following the flower on social media.

“I just wanted to thank him, because I thought we’d never get to see it,” Sayali Jain said.

MOST READ
1
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
2
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
3
Column: Las Vegas Ballpark could be temporary home of A’s
Column: Las Vegas Ballpark could be temporary home of A’s
4
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
5
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas shooting
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ellen Booth, 57, studies at her kitchen table to become a certified medical coder, in Coventry, ...
US jobless claims decline to 444K, a new pandemic low
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening.

Lacerations are seen on Allen Minish's head as he recuperates at a hospital in Anchorage, Alask ...
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
By Mark Thiessen The Associated Press

Allen Minish was left with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep the doctor told him he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches after a 4½-hour surgery.

This Wednesday, May 19, 2021 image made from The Truth About Vaccines website, run by Ty and Ch ...
YouTube channel removes seller of vaccine disinformation
By Michelle R. Smith The Associated Press

It said it terminated the account because it violated its policies barring “COVID-19 medical misinformation,” and had three strikes in a 90-day period.

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the ...
McConnell opposed to Jan. 6 commission to probe US Capitol riot
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will oppose legislation to create a commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxo ...
European Union takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated
By Raf Casert and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press

The European Union took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.