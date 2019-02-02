Permits for Grand Canyon waterfalls nearly sold-out

Permits to visit an Arizona canyon where waterfalls cascade into blue-green pools are nearly sold out, as expected.

This 1997 file photo shows one of five waterfalls on Havasu Creek as its waters tumble 210 feet on the Havasupai Tribe's reservation in a southeastern branch of the Grand Canyon near Supai, Ariz. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

SUPAI, Ariz. — Permits to visit an Arizona canyon where waterfalls cascade into blue-green pools are nearly sold out, as expected.

The waterfalls on the Havasupai reservation have become increasingly popular over the years.

Permits to hike into the canyon and stay at a campground went on sale Friday and quickly were snatched up. The tribe says only a few remain for early February.

The tribe’s land in northern Arizona can be reached only by foot, mule or helicopter. Day hikes aren’t allowed.

Anyone who has a permit and needs to cancel can transfer it starting next week — on option the tribe hasn’t offered before.

Tourists also can reserve a pack mule online for the first time. Packs must be soft-sided and weigh no more than 32 pounds each.