Nation and World

Person dies as cliff collapses on Southern California beach

The Associated Press
August 2, 2019 - 5:57 pm
 

ENCINITAS, Calif. — One person was killed and others were injured after a cliff collapsed onto a popular Southern California beach Friday, authorities said.

The city of Encinitas said Friday that the bluff gave way about 3 p.m. in the suburb north of San Diego. The area is highly popular with local residents and vacationers.

The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

It was unclear how many were injured and how seriously. KNSD reported two injured. KFMB-TV reported four injuries.

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Some bluffs are fortified with concrete walls to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

The collapse occurred near Grandview Beach. It is fairly narrow, with tides high this week. Surfers lay their boards upright against the bluff.

Tourists stand on top of the cliff for better views.

