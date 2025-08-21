86°F
Person tests positive for plague after camping in Lake Tahoe area

Lake Tahoe on April 18, 2024, in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles ...
Lake Tahoe on April 18, 2024, in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
David Matthews, New York Daily News
August 21, 2025 - 7:24 am
 

A California resident tested positive for plague, health officials said.

“The individual is currently under the care of a medical professional and is recovering at home,” El Dorado County officials said in a news release. “It’s believed that the person may have been bitten by an infected flea while camping in South Lake Tahoe area. Health officials are investigating the situation.”

The county said it had notified the California Department of Public Health about the case.

No other information about the person or their condition was released.

Plague is caused by bacteria from bites from fleas that picked up the bacteria from a rodent. However, household pets can bring plague-infected fleas into homes.

Human cases of plague are very rare, but can be very serious. Symptoms usually appear following exposure to an infected animal or flea and can include fever, nausea, weakness, swollen lymph nodes or worse.

A person in northern Arizona died last month from the plague. At least 15 people have died from plague since 2000, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show.

However, the disease can be treated effectively with antibiotics if it’s diagnosed early.

“Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County,” Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County’s acting director of public health, said in the news release. “It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present.”

