89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Peru disco stampede kills 13 after police lockdown raid

August 23, 2020 - 7:23 am
 

LIMA, Peru — Thirteen people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the country’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday.

The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said.

People tried to escape through the only door of the second-floor disco, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities.

After the stampede, police had to force open the door.

Franco Asensios, one of those who attended the party, told local radio RPP that the police raid started at 9 p.m. and that authorities told the party-goers to let the women exit first.

“People got excited and started to go down, and then they said that the people in front were suffocating,” he said.

Police have detained 23 people. Police chief Gen. Orlando Velasco said no firearms or tear gas were used during the raid.

Night clubs have been prohibited from operating since March because of the pandemic. Peru started lifting quarantine restrictions on June 30 in an effort to get the economy moving again, and the daily reported number of virus infections has doubled to more than 9,000 in recent weeks.

Peru has reported about 27,500 deaths from the new coronavirus.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas couple’s stolen-RV saga takes twists, turns
Las Vegas couple’s stolen-RV saga takes twists, turns
2
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
3
2 killed in fatal rollover crash on Mount Charleston
2 killed in fatal rollover crash on Mount Charleston
4
Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent creates drama on Twitter
Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent creates drama on Twitter
5
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of the Morongo County School District, looks at a laptop with a ...
US educators confront back-to-school laptop shortage
By Jocelyn Gecker and Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays, of up to several months, in getting this year’s most crucial back-to-school supplies: the laptops and other equipment needed for online learning, an Associated Press investigation has found.

People remove belongings on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., am ...
US students demand tuition cuts as more colleges stay online
By Collin Brinkley The Associated Press

As more universities abandon plans to reopen and decide instead to keep classes online this fall, it’s leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the full cost.

Firefighter Jeremy Damon of the Nevada Yuba Placer Fire Dept. monitors a controlled burn in the ...
Wildfires have burned 1 million acres in California
By Daisy Nguyen and Adam Beam The Associated Press

Firefighters in California were racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes as weekend weather threatened to spark new fires and overwhelm the state’s firefighting ability.

A special aircraft with the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on board is taxiing at Tegel Airport ...
Comatose Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany
By David Rising The Associated Press

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, in a coma after a suspected poisoning, was flown from Siberia on Saturday to Berlin for treatment by specialists at the German capital’s main hospital.

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sho ...
2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast
By Dánica Coto and Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Two tropical storms advanced across the Caribbean Saturday as potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast, one dumping rain on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands while the other was pushing through the gap between Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba.

Tropical Storm Laura is seen in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical storms could pose double threat to Gulf Coast
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Two newly formed tropical storms could become almost simultaneous threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast early next week. They could even get sucked into an odd dance around each other. Or they could fall apart as they soak the Caribbean and Mexico this weekend.

 
Giant panda gives birth at National Zoo
By Carole Feldman The Associated Press

Delivering a “much-needed moment of pure joy,” the National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a wiggling cub Friday at a time of global pandemic and social unrest.