79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Peter Beard, celebrated wildlife photographer, dies at 82

The Associated Press
April 20, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

NEW YORK — Artist, adventurer and celebrated wildlife photographer Peter Beard was found dead in woods near his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island nearly a month after his family reported him missing. He was 82.

“He died where he lived: in nature,” his family said in a statement posted on Beard’s website Sunday night.

In recent years, the once-swashbuckling explorer had developed dementia and had at least one stroke, according to the New York Times. His family confirmed that a body found Sunday in Camp Hero State Park in Montauk was Beard’s.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner hasn’t made an official identification but East Hampton Police Capt. Christopher Anderson said Monday “we’re reasonably confident” it’s Beard. He said the cause of death hasn’t been determined but neither foul play nor suicide is suspected.

“Peter defined what it means to be open: open to new ideas, new encounters, new people, new ways of living and being,” his family said in its statement. “Always insatiably curious, he pursued his passions without restraints and perceived reality through a unique lens.”

Beard was renowned for his photos of African wildlife, taken in the decades when he lived and worked at his tent camp in Kenya. His best-known work was “The End of the Game,” published in 1965. It documented the beauty and romance of Africa and the tragedy of its endangered wildlife, especially the elephant.

He also photographed women in magazine fashion shoots and had well-documented romances with many of them, including Candice Bergen and Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, according to the New York Times. He was married for a time to model Cheryl Tiegs and was friends with Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Salvador Dali and the Rolling Stones.

Beard was born into a wealthy family in Manhattan in 1938 and graduated in 1961 from Yale, where he studied with the artist Josef Albers and art historian Vincent Scully.

After graduation, he traveled to Denmark and met and photographed Karen Blixen, who had written the memoir “Out of Africa” under the pen name Isak Dinesen. He later bought 45 acres abutting the African coffee farm where Blixen had lived.

Beard is survived by his wife Nejma Beard, and daughter Zara.

MOST READ
1
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
2
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
3
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
4
Take a trip down the ‘silent Strip’ in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Take a trip down the ‘silent Strip’ in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
5
CARTOON: Six feet
CARTOON: Six feet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Friday, April 10, 2020, file photo, amid coronavirus concerns, a healthcare worker takes t ...
Many have had virus with no symptoms, reports indicate
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

While that’s clearly good news, it also means it’s impossible to know who may be contagious. That complicates decisions about returning to work, school and normal life.

President Donald Trump, left, hands a swab that could be used in coronavirus testing to Vice Pr ...
Trump says Democratic governors playing games over virus testing
By Alan Suderman, Jill Colvin and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus, and Vice President Mike Pence told governors the federal government is working around-the-clock to help them ramp up testing.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody at a gas station ...
Gunman kills 16 in rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 16 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country’s history. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be re-opene ...
Nations offer wide mix of how to end virus lockdowns
By Frank Jordans and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

Pressure mounted Sunday on governments to ease the economic pain of coronavirus lockdowns after protests from those fearing for their livelihoods.

 
Thunderbirds, Pence celebrate Air Force Academy graduates
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

In a symbolic nod to normalcy, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a commencement address to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduating class on Saturday, telling the cadets that by setting off on their mission to defend the nation they “inspire confidence that we will prevail against the invisible enemy in our time as well.”