Philadelphia throws parade for ‘LOVE’ sign relocation

Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Nov. 10, 2010. The sculpture, temporarily relocated in 2016 before renovations to the plaza, is set to return to its traditional location Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, ahead of Valentine's Day. The tourist attraction has been repainted to its original colors and will be installed on a new rectangular pedestal, in keeping with how Indiana's other works are displayed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Workers temporarily relocate artist Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture before the start of renovations to its traditional location in John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, to a temporary spot across the street in Dilworth Park west of City Hall in Philadelphia, Feb. 23, 2016. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

A young man climbs on artist Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, March 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA — “LOVE” will be taking to the streets of Philadelphia ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday — and will make a number of stops in a parade around Philadelphia before its reinstallation.

The sculpture was removed for repairs a year ago while its home, a downtown park, was going through a renovation.

The perennial tourist attraction and engagement photo backdrop will look a bit different upon its return. It’s been repainted to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist originally used. At some point over the decades the purple had been repainted blue.

A new rectangular pedestal was also designed, in keeping with how Indiana’s other works are displayed.