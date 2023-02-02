35°F
Nation and World

Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter

The Associated Press
February 2, 2023 - 5:06 am
 
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating ground ...
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.

People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

The annual event in Punxsutawney originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. The event in the community about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh annually attracts thousands.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2021 and 2022 forecasts also called for six more weeks of winter.

While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer, he’s certainly not the only one. New York City’s Staten Island Chuck made his prediction for an early spring during an event Thursday at the Staten Island Zoo.

THE LATEST
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National ...
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
By Brittney J. Miller Cedar Rapids Gazette

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.

A coat of fresh snow is seen on a mountain the morning after a winter storm pelted the region w ...
Large snowpack boosts California, but dry trend raises worries
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Water officials say the mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms. But the weather has turned drier.

Law enforcement officers aim their weapons at a home during a standoff in Grants Pass, Ore., on ...
Oregon kidnapping suspect killed 2 before suicide, police say
By Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Water flows along the All-American Canal Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. (AP ...
California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts
By Kathleen Ronayne and Suman Naishadham The Associated Press

California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal.

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah (Getty Images)
Family awarded $10.5M in Utah park death
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

The U.S. will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in San ...
Alec Baldwin, specialist face charges of involuntary manslaughter
By Morgan Lee The Associated Press

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming the actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

More stories for you
Ninth storm slams into California
Ninth storm slams into California
Montecito community under evacuation order amid California deluge
Montecito community under evacuation order amid California deluge
California braces for potential floods
California braces for potential floods
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California
More than 200K California homes, businesses without power
More than 200K California homes, businesses without power
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’